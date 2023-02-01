Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is available now for Pixel smartphones

What you need to know

Google has released the latest beta for Android 13 QPR2.

The beta includes more than a handful of bug fixes and improvements while remaining on the January 2023 security patch.

The update is available for the Pixel 4a and above if enrolled in the beta program.

Samsung may have all the attention today, but Google is giving Pixel owners something to look forward to thanks to the release of the QPR2 Beta 3 release. This is the latest Android 13 update ahead of the next Pixel feature drop in March.

The new beta build began rolling out to eligible Pixel smartphones on February 1, from the Pixel 4a to the Pixel 7 series. Per the release notes, the update features a lengthy list of bug fixes and improvements, addressing both developer and user-reported issues.

The most notable fixes introduced in the new beta build include the following:

Fixed an issue where notifications in a notification group were sometimes displayed with straight corners instead of rounded corners. (Issue #264287776, Issue #265529116)

Fixed an issue where the message in the notification shade that indicates an active VPN connection overlapped with the message about apps with active foreground services. (Issue #266075977)

Fixed an issue where the overflow menu couldn't be accessed when editing Quick Settings tiles. (Issue #263484657)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device with vibration enabled to vibrate for too long after it received a notification. (Issue #239676913)

Other fixes address problems pertaining to the various Pixel Launcher and system crashes, misleading Bluetooth statuses, failed notifications from messaging apps, and more.

In addition to the bevy of bug fixes, some new tidbits have been uncovered by Mishaal Rahman, which you can find in his Twitter thread. One new detail he has discovered is the Hub Mode, which appears to be related to the upcoming Pixel tablet's docked mode.

Here's a look at the new "Hub mode" settings likely for the Pixel Tablet. This new top-level settings page consolidates various settings related to docking your tablet. pic.twitter.com/ClsEJpoI9KFebruary 1, 2023 See more

It seems Google is also giving users fullscreen wallpaper previews to provide a better look at how a wallpaper may appear on the phone.

If you're enrolled in the Android 13 beta program, you can update your eligible Pixel phone by navigating to Settings > System > System update. The update comes with build number T2B3.230109.002 and retains the January 2023 security patch level.

