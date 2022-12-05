Google Pixel Watch gets its own December 2022 update with bug fixes

What you need to know

Google has started rolling out the December 2022 update for the Pixel Watch.

The patch is light for the Pixel Watch, only including bug fixes and improvements.

Through the December feature drop for Pixels, the Pixel Watch also receives Fitbit Premium's exclusive animal sleep profiles.

The Google Pixel Watch is beginning to receive its December 2022 update alongside the feature drop for Pixels.

According to Google's official update post, the December 2022 update has started rolling out to all Pixel Watch devices running Wear OS 3.5. The company states that users should begin to see a notification on their watches about the new update soon and should be sure to update as soon as possible. Globally, users will find version RWD9.220429.070, while those in Japan and Taiwan will find version RWD9.220429.070.J1.

The December patch is looking pretty light. There isn't much that Google is throwing at us this around when compared to the Pixel Watch's November update with improved Fitbit integration.

For this month, Pixel watch owners will find fixes in the calling department. Google has implemented a patch to correct any issues users have found with its hands-free profile (HFP) calling. The settings have been refined by offering single-tap support for enabling or disabling the watch's battery-saver option.

A fix is also rolling in for the device's watch faces. Apparently, there were issues where certain pieces were not displaying the correct data, which should now be solved. The company has also included a fix for Fitbit Exercise where the exercise layout was at times cut off from users' view.

Google has made sure to mention that the rollout of this update will continue from today through the next couple of weeks. As always, if you have not been notified by your watch about the update, you can always check for it manually by swiping down on your watch face and heading into your Settings > System > System Update.

Give your watch a couple of moments to check for an update, and it will begin to download it if possible.

Pixel phones have also started receiving the December feature drop today, which includes a little something for the Pixel Watch, too. This update includes Fitbit Premium's animal sleep profiles for the Pixel Watch, which was talked about back in November. After wearing your watch for at least 14 nights, Fitbit will match your sleep habits with a Giraffe, Bear, Dolphin, Hedgehog, Parrot, or Tortoise.