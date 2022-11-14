The Google Pixel Watch app gets updated with improvements to Fitbit integration

What you need to know

Google has issued its first update for the Pixel Watch app.

The update includes improvements to Fitbit integration, including setup and sync information.

The update also improved eSIM setup and lets users access the 3D tutorial of the Watch.

Bringing Fitbit to Wear OS was an impressive feat for Google, but the experience on the Pixel Watch still leaves a lot to be desired for many owners. However, Google is working to remedy some of that with its first update for the Pixel Watch app, which brings several Fitbit-related improvements.

The November 2022 update aims to bring the Pixel Watch and Fitbit apps closer together by making Fitbit integration and setup more easily available. This is a nice step in the right direction, especially since users would have to deal primarily with the Fitbit app to fiddle around with settings, making the experience seem somewhat disconnected.

Google is also improving the overall experience when setting up a new Pixel Watch. The update squashed some bugs related to eSIM setup, and users will be able to access the 3D tutorial of the watch in the Tips & support section of the app if they want a refresher on how to use the device.

You can view the full changelog for the November 2022 update below:

Fitbit

Fitbit integration setting is now available on the App's home screen.

Fitbit is easy to set up through a single tap from within the Pixel Watch App.

Fitbit sync information is accessible from the home screen.

eSim

Bug fixes related to the eSim setup.

Tips and Support

The 3D tutorial of the Watch is now available after OOBE in the "Tips & support" section.

The update is available in the Play Store starting today and will continue to roll out to users over the next few weeks.

If you are still on the fence about Google's first smartwatch, there are quite a few Pixel Watch deals this month that can help sweeten the pot. Android Central's Andrew Myrick was quite impressed during his Pixel Watch review, although the smartwatch isn't cheap, so you'll want to keep an eye out for good deals.