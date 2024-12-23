Forget the Galaxy Watch 7, this last-gen masterpiece is 45% OFF for Amazon's last-minute Christmas sale

Christmas is nearly here, and Android watch deals are making their way into our inboxes. If you're looking for a smartwatch that's a little more traditional in style, the last-gen 43mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic just got hit with 45% off at Amazon, offering a solid deal that drops the price to just $219. The Watch 6 Classic features a rotating bezel that users love, along with all the basic smartwatch features most are looking for like sleep and heart rate monitoring, personalized HR zones, and a good-looking AMOLED display.

To be sure, it's still a last-gen option with the release of the Galaxy Watch 7, but unless you need dual-band GPS or the newest, fastest-performing smartwatch in the company's lineup, the Watch 6 Classic will probably have everything you need. Plus, it's a smartwatch that looks classy enough for business meetings, so there's that.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): $399.99 $219.99 at Amazon The capable Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is back at Amazon with 45% off the price tag, just as Samsung rolls out its latest-generation smartwatch. If you were looking for something with plenty of sensors for health and sleep monitoring and you don't mind going last-gen, this might be an option worth considering for those who like the traditional watch look. Price comparison: Best Buy - $219.99 | Walmart - $231.90

✅Recommended if: you liked past-generation smartwatches from Samsung, and you aren't looking for the newest release; you like the traditional aesthetic and rotating bezel on the Watch 6 Classic; you have other Galaxy devices and want easy synchronization.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer a super lightweight smartwatch; you're looking for something with dual-band GPS tracking; you would rather upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch release.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a good-looking smartwatch for those wanting a traditional watch look with a rotating bezel, and a wide range of health and fitness features. It is a last-generation option with the Galaxy Watch 7 now out, but it's hard to argue with the Watch 6 Classic's timeless looks if you're a casual watch user.

It still includes heart rate and sleep monitoring, GPS tracking, and a handful of fitness tools, though it's a little heavier than the regular Watch 6 or the Watch 7. If you're looking for a watch with dual-band GPS, the Watch 6 Classic isn't for you, but otherwise, this would be a really good price for those already thinking about picking one up.