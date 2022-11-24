Black Friday smartwatch & fitness tracker deals drop prices on our favorite brands

Black Friday smartwatch deals and discounts on fitness trackers are guaranteed every year, but some of today's price drops have taken us by surprise. They're not just good, they're pretty damn great. So much so you won't even feel that guilty when you abandon using the fitness features as soon as the really cold weather kicks in!

Samsung Galaxy models, Fitbits, Fossil, Amazfit and co are all getting involved and we expect even more brands and models to pop up over the next few days. As someone that covers deals throughout the year, it's great to see this deals mark the lowest prices on the year on most items.

It's not just older models seeing some tempting offers, some of last year's models are outrageously cheap now, and I'd be very tempted for example to pick up a Galaxy Watch 4 over the newer Watch 5 given the big difference in price for what turned out to be two quite similar watches. 2022 did seem to be a bit of a year for iterative upgrades rather than anything too drastic on some lines, so why not save a wad of cash? Take a look and stay tuned for more.

Black Friday Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm | $279 $229 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Compared to a lot of the best smartwatches (opens in new tab) out there, the Galaxy Watch 5 starts off at a very reasonable price, especially with Apple and Samsung swinger-swapping Pro and Ultra titles on new models this year and giving them super high price tags. The base Watch 5 is one of the best pound-for-pound options money can buy right now, and it's $50 off today. That's a great deal, but if you can stretch your budget up to $259, you can get the larger 44mm display version (opens in new tab), which makes the world of difference for reading smaller text and readouts on things like step counters or google maps. Still not sure? Take a look at our Galaxy Watch 5 review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | $249 $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We've already covered a Galaxy Watch 5 deal, but if you don't need the newest device on the market, you can save a little extra cash and pick up the still-great Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab), a sleek and powerful wearable that's currently on offer for a very attractive price. For just $139, you're getting a watch with up to 40 hours of battery life, intelligent health and fitness tracking, and lightning-fast charging capabilities. Admittedly, this isn't the cheapest that the Galaxy Watch 4 has ever been, but if you've had your eye on the watch for a while, the current deal is pretty tempting.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2 | $299.95 $199.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Pick up a Fitbit Sense 2 (opens in new tab) through Walmart today and you'll instantly save a straight $100, no strings attached. A great deal if you're looking for a new fitness tracker. The Sense 2 comes with a sleek design, up to six days of battery life, and all of the intelligent health and fitness tracking features we've come to expect from the Fitbit name. Plus it's got an actual physical button on the side, which seems like a rarity nowadays.

(opens in new tab) Fossil Gen 6 | $299 $189 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Hot off the presses this today is a deal that carves a very generous $110 off the price of the Fossil Gen 6 (opens in new tab) smartwatch, an elegant wearable that comes complete with excellent battery life, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+, and all the intelligent fitness tracking and health sensors that we've come to expect from the Fossil brand. This fresh discount issued today is actually the cheapest price we've ever seen and by a good twenty bucks too!

(opens in new tab) Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatch | $179 $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Once upon a time, we called the Amazfit GTS 3 the best Amazfit smartwatch (opens in new tab) that money can buy, and now you can get your very own for just $140. You're getting a fitness-tracking powerhouse that comes complete with onboard GPS, precise heart-rate and SpO2 sensors, and a battery that'll last up to 12 days on a single charge.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit T-Rex Pro: $159 $127 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Amazfit has been making some of the best Android smartwatches (opens in new tab) for years, and after reviewing the Amazfit T-Rex Pro (opens in new tab), it quickly became one of our favorites. The rugged design is more than just for looks. This watch is designed to handle any adventure on land or in the water with 10ATM level water resistance. Monitor all of your fitness metrics with the built-in sensors while you go through any of the 100+ trackable workouts. With up to 18 days of battery life, your watch will likely outlast you. This early Black Friday deal saves you 20% and is well worth the purchase.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5 | $149 $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) If you or someone in your life is on the hunt for a new fitness tracker (opens in new tab) this holiday season, we can't recommend the Fitbit Charge 5 enough. This sleek wearable has a stunning AMOLED display with built-in GPS and all the intelligent fitness and health features that you'd want in a Fitbit, such as ECG and EDA sensors and an automatic workout detector. Amazon just sent the price of the Charge 5 crashing down to just $99.95 for the first time ever, making right now a great time to buy.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit Band 5 | $39 $28 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Amazfit makes the best budget fitness bands, and this deal on the Band 5 brings it down to an unmissable $28. The Band 5 debuted for $39 — a great deal in and of itself — but for $28, you are getting a fantastic value. The Amazfit Band 5 has a color OLED screen and does a great job mirroring notifications and calls to your wrist, and it has 5ATM water resistance, over a hundred workout modes, and a battery that lasts over a week. Honestly, there isn't a fitness band that gives you quite as many features as the Amazfit Band 5, and if you're looking to get an activity monitor for yourself or as a gift for the holidays, this is ideal — it works with both Android and iOS devices.