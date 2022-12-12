Best smartwatches with temperature sensor 2022
These smartwatches are built different.
There's no shortage of brilliant wearables of all shapes and sizes. You can find fitness trackers that excel at keeping you in shape, women's smartwatches that add menstrual tracking, lifestyle wearables that look good, and all-rounders that do just about everything. Smartwatches with temperature sensors are hard to come by, but they're not impossible to find. We've rounded up the best smartwatches that come with a temperature sensor in tow.
Best smartwatches with temperature sensor
Staff Pick
The Fitbit Sense 2 comes with a ton of exciting features, headlines by the skin temperature measurement sensor. It lasts around six days and has an easy-to-use UI. The Sense 2 comes with an ECG sensor, a heart rate monitor, an SpO2 sensor, and NFC for contactless payments.
Go pro
Garmin's Fenix 6X Pro is one of its lesser-known smartwatches. This beastly piece of gear can last up to 21 days. It also sports high-tech mapping and workout features. This is a rugged smartwatch designed to handle the world's toughest environments. Plus, you can store music onboard.
Health tracking on the cheap
Mobvoi's affordable TicWatch GTH Pro touts extensive health features such as skin temperature monitoring and detailed respiration tracking. When it comes to your physical well-being, nothing gets past the TicWatch GTH Pro.
Style and function
Amazfit's GTS 2e might not be as popular as some other wearables from the brand, but in no way does that take away from its greatness. The GTS 2e has all the trademark Amazfit specs: health and fitness tracking, incredible battery life, and Alexa built-in.
Personal trainer on your wrist
The Versa 3 has both Google Assistant and Alexa onboard, along with the usual suspects. You get a blood oxygen sensor, a heart rate monitoring sensor, and on-device music storage.
Old is gold
The Fitbit Sense may be last-gen now, but it's still a pretty good deal. You'll love the bright OLED display and premium features like NFC and GPS, on top of its fitness tracking sensors.
Before diving into our top picks, you might have noticed that most of the best smartwatches with a temperature sensor overlap with the best smartwatches for fitness. That's because a body temperature measurement sensor isn't something a very commonplace feature in most flagship Android smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro do come with one, but it hasn't been activated yet so we decided to skip them for now.
If you're focused on your health and would like to track various metrics, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a fantastic pick. It has a skin temperature sensor as well as SpO2 and heart rate monitors. You get plenty of sports and exercise tracking options and the app support is decent. It even has NFC for payments via Google Wallet and the battery life is wonderful.
For those who fixate on fitness on another level, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is a stellar choice. It's a lot more expensive compared to any of the Fitbit watches on this list or the Amazfit GTS 2e, but you get an impressive number of features for the money. Not only does it have every single biosensor imaginable, but the Fenix 6X Pro is also built like a tank. This GPS-enabled smartwatch lasts for up to 21 days and it has a whopping 32GB storage for all your music files and other data. This is the ultimate smartwatch for pros who want as detailed info about their health and workouts as possible.
