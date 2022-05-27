Best Garmin Vivomove Sport screen protectors 2022

The Garmin Vivomove Sport is a solid fitness tracker that resembles a standard wristwatch, but has tons of smarts inside to track everything from your activity to your sleep, heart rate, stress, and more. Launched at CES 2022 in January, it has a sleek screen housed in a 40mm plastic case and comes in four attractive colors. If you want some added protection for the screen, you'll want to consider a Garmin Vivomove Sport screen protector. However, it has to allow you to still see the display clearly, and do things like double-tap to wake it up or navigate screens via swipes. We have rounded up the best Garmin Vivomove Sport screen protectors you can buy.

Here are our picks for the best screen protectors for the Garmin Vivomove Sport

IQ Shield screen protector for the Garmin Vivomove Sport - 6-Pack Top pick Get a total of six anti-bubble screen protectors for the Garmin Vivomove Sport in this package, each of which is made from a clear film, so you can still use the screen and all its functions easily. The set even comes with a squeegee for easy installation, lint-less cloth, and installation instructions. The application process, says IQ Shield, will keep the protector perfectly contoured to the watch's screen. This is all backed by the company's lifetime warranty. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RinoGear Screen Protector – 6-Pack Versatile protection Designed for use with all Garmin Vivomove series watches, this clear TPU film is touch sensitive, anti-shatter, anti-fingerprint, scratch-resistant, and bubble-proof. Plus, it features a nice glossy finish that adds a touch of elegance to the watch. The "smart skin" film material is designed to nicely cover curves without bubbling up. You'll get a lifetime replacement film voucher with it as well, and since it fits most Vivomove devices, you can get one pack and share the six with family members and friends. Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Skinomi Matte Screen Protector – 6-Pack The matte look If you prefer the matte look, consider the Skinomi screen protector, which also comes in a pack of six. Made of TPU, it has all the features you'd expect from a good screen protector, including anti-glare and anti-bubble. The liquid solution makes installation simple so you can easily readjust to ensure it sits properly on the screen. Another with a lifetime warranty, you can rest assured you'll be covered if you need a replacement. That being said, with six in the pack, you can't go wrong. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Mihence Screen Protector – 3-Pack Three's a charm Get a total of three pieces in this kit of screen protectors that are made from explosion-proof film that's easy to install on the watch. Even if you see some bubbles after installation, they will automatically repair themselves within 12 hours. It's a simple and ultra-affordable option. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Which is the best screen protector for the Garmin Vivomove Sport?

The Garmin Vivomove Sport is still fairly new, and it isn't so common that you find screen protectors for smartwatches, so there's not a lot out there just yet for this particular model. However, it's worth considering as an inexpensive purchase to offer some added protection for the watch. When you think about it, you will be wearing it 24/7: At the gym, the office, running errands, doing chores, and while out and about. Nicks, scuffs, and even potential cracks are par for the course. With a simple screen protector, you can help prevent that.

All of the Garmin Vivomove Sport screen protectors on this list are pretty standard; made from similar materials and making similar promises of being able to see the screen clearly, while enjoying the same touch sensitivity with it on as you would normally. There are ones that come in multi-packs, too, so you have spares, or can start over if you botch the first installation attempt.

I'm always partial to known brands so I'd stick with the IQ Shield, which comes highly rated already by owners, and is a company known for its screen protectors. But you can save a few bucks, or get some additional neat features, with some of the others on this list. With all of them coming in at less than a standard fast food meal, it's worth taking the chance to see what offers the best fit, literally. Once you've chosen a good screen protector, consider taking a look at some great Garmin Vivomove Sport bands to switch up the look.