Best Fitbit Inspire 3 bands 2022

One of Fitbit’s newest fitness trackers, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is ideal as a first-time, affordable tracker, or for those who want something simple. It has all the features you’d expect from a tracker these days, including 24/7 activity, heart rate, sleep, and stress tracking, along with a generous 10-day battery life. It also has features like Active Zone Minutes so you can keep track of progress as you exercise or go about your day, aiming to reach a personal or set goal in each 24-hour period. It has tons of other great features like Sleep Score, meditations and guided breathing, oxygen saturation, temperature monitoring, and more. This means you’ll want to wear the tracker 24/7, which will require a comfortable band, but also perhaps some fashionable ones, too. We have rounded up the best Fitbit Inspire 3 bands you can find already so you have options at the ready.

Here are our picks for the best Fitbit Inspire 3 bands

VOMA Genuine Leather Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Top pick If you’re upgrading your Fitbit Inspire 3 band, chances are you’ll want something a bit less sporty and more dressy. It already, after all, comes with a sport band. If your reason for upgrading is to have something that’s more suitable for formal occasions or dressier styles, this soft, genuine calf leather band is a stunning option. Available in 10 different solid colors and patterns, like paisley, sunflower, and even leopard, you can truly show off your personality. Lemspum Sporty Wristbands View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Affordable replacement The cost is low and you get a total of three bands in different colors in each set, including both small and large options for tiny and wider wrists. The color combinations range from muted and basic, like black, navy, and red, as well as flashier colors, like teal and lavender. It’s soft, too, and resistant to stains, which makes them a good option to wear 24/7. RuenTech Soft Silicone Watch Straps - 8-Pack View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Plenty of variety You’ll have one to wear for every day of the week, plus an extra to spare if you’re feeling like a quick change. With eight bands in a pack, there’s a color to match every outfit, occasion, and mood. From basic black to vibrant red, cool white, and luscious lavender, each is made of rubber, soft, and breathable. There’s one size but they are adjustable to fit wrists from 5.5 up to 8.21 inches in circumference. FitTurn Silicone Bands - 5-Pack View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Back to basics If you just want a simple back of extra bands so you can choose different colors but don’t need to go overboard, there are five in this pack, including plenty of basic colors. With a buckle clasp, each is made of premium silicone that makes them soft and comfortable to wear all day, while also being durable enough to withstand everything from an intense workout to a weekly swim. TopPerfekt Bands View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Lifetime warranty TopPerfekt backs this band up with a lifetime warranty. Made in classic colors from soft and lightweight silicone, it’s easy to swap on and off. Sold individually, you can simply get the color you want or hand-pick a couple so you have exactly what you need and no extra bands you won’t wear. E ECSEM Clear Wristband View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Go clear Looking for something that will stand out among the pack? These clear wristbands are fully transparent but come in a variety of funky hues. From traditional clear to green, pink, purple, and yellow, you can grab a pair or get a full pack of six. Each has edges to cover the edges of the buttons on the tracker itself and is made from durable TPU. You’re sure to get plenty of comments when wearing these ones.

Which is the best Fitbit Inspire 3 band?

It’s important to note that with a markedly different size from its predecessors, with the Fitbit Inspire 2 with a small band at 140mm to 180mm and the large for 180 mm to 220 mm compared to 137 mm to 193 mm for the small and 193 mm to 221 mm for the large, bands for the older model Fitbit Inspire 2 won’t fit the Fitbit Inspire 3. That means if you’re upgrading, you’ll need a new selection of swappable bands as well.

Some Fitbit devices have bands that are interchangeable with one another, and it’s pretty simple to change a Fitbit band. But when it comes to the Fitbit Inspire 2, it’s in a league of its own for now.

That’s why you’ll only find a limited selection of optional bands right now for the device if you want something other than the official Fitbit bands, which come in a variety of colors. But among this selection, the VOMA Genuine Leather Bands represent the nicest upgrade to something different from what the tracker comes with. It’s sleek and elegant, so you can wear this one to school or the office while you wear the sporty one to the gym.

When it comes to sporty, the E ECSEM clear bands are really different, and while you might not wear them everyday, it’s a nice departure from the usual.

Once you have chosen the right band, or selection of bands, don’t forget to pick up a screen protector for the Fitbit Inspire 3 as well to keep its screen fully protected from bumps, scratches, dust, and debris.