Best Fitbit Inspire 3 screen protectors 2022

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is Fitbit’s latest addition to the popular Inspire fitness tracker line-up. The fun and affordable entry-level tracker has a gorgeous color touchscreen that displays all your stats at the touch or swipe of its screen. It’s ultra-thin, lightweight, and even water-resistant, down to 50 meters. You can choose from various downloadable colorful watch faces and optional bands, and the always-on display means all you need to do is lift your wrist to glance at your daily stats and the time. Chances are you’ll be wearing this tracker from morning to night, even tracking your sleep while in bed. Some added protection is never a bad idea, and you can ensure the screen remains in pristine condition with a good screen protector. While there aren’t many out just yet for the upcoming Fitbit Inspire 3, there are a few worth picking up in time for the device’s arrival later this month.

Here are our picks for the best Fitbit Inspire 3 screen protectors

(opens in new tab) RinoGear RinoSkin Screen Protector - 4-Pack View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Top pick The flexible transparent film adds anti-shatter and anti-fingerprint protection to the tracker’s screen and sports a nice, glossy finish. Its precision laser cut to fit this new device and uses RinoSkin’s “smart skin” film material that contours around the curvatures of the screen. Even with the protector on, you’ll still maintain 100% touch sensitivity of the screen. The best part, however, is that it comes with a lifetime replacement film voucher. With four in a pack, you’re already set with three replacements for the super affordable price. Spectre Shield Screen Protector - 8-Pack View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Good for groups If you and a group of friends, family members, or co-workers have all treated yourself to the new Fitbit Inspire 3 to conduct friendly challenges and races towards goals, this package is a good option. You get eight screen protectors in one, working out to just over a buck each. Made of proprietary, laser-cut transparent film, it will fit beautifully over the screen. Self-healing and virtually invisible, this one comes with lifetime replacement vouchers as well, so you’ll be able to protect the Inspire 3 through its entire lifespan on your wrist. Lamshaw Screen Protector - 3-Pack View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Edge-to-edge protection Protect the fitness tracker’s entire screen perimeter with this PET soft screen protector film, which goes on easy and makes it easy to remove bubbles by gently lifting the corner to smooth it out. Designed specifically for the Fitbit Inspire 3, it’s meant to stay on for good, though you can peel it off if you want to replace it. Indeed, the package comes with three, so you can perfect installation or have a couple of spares. Ace Armor Shield - 8-Pack View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ultra-protection If you want some serious protection for the Inspire 3, which will be useful if you work outdoors or use equipment at the gym, putting the screen at a higher risk of getting scratched, the Ace Armor Shield is an ultra-strong, military anti-shock grade film that can withstand just about anything. The multi-layered urethane film provides solid protection from abrasions while maintaining the screen's clarity and touch sensitivity. Backed by the company’s free replacement program, the package comes with eight, so it’ll likely outlast the tracker itself. But surprisingly, pricing is still comparable to the others, meaning this one offers tremendous value.

Which is the best Fitbit Inspire 3 screen protector?

When it comes to finding the best Fitbit Inspire 3 screen protector, RinoGear RinoSkin screen protectors tend to get good ratings overall for other products, so it’s safe to assume that it will be no different when it comes to this fitness tracker. You’ll get a solid set of screen protectors for a super affordable price.

If you feel like you need something stronger, particularly if you work with your hands, heavy machinery, or have rambunctious kids and feel like the screen is just moments away from getting scratched up, consider the Ace Armor Shield. It actually isn’t more expensive than the others, and you get eight in a pack. But you’ll benefit from the ultra-strong, military-grade protection that will offer peace of mind.

The Spectre Shield and Lamshaw sets are great middle-of-the-road options as well. Really, you can’t go wrong with any of the screen protectors on this list.

Over time, once the Fitbit Inspire 3 is officially released, expected to be late September, you’ll likely see more screen protector options become available. But with these companies being among the first, you know they have done the work to make sure their options are perfectly fitted to the new device so you can keep the screen protected right out of the gate.

If you decide to upgrade from the Fitbit Inspire 2 to Fitbit Inspire 3, which already ranks among the best fitness trackers, note that you will need other new accessories as well since the new model is a different size. That means looking at some good band options as well, once they become available.