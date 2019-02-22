UFC Fight Night returns this Saturday with the main card streaming live from Prague in the Czech Republic. You can watch this UFC Fight Night main event matchup of Blachowicz vs Santos exclusively on ESPN+.

The main card starts at 2 p.m. Eastern time on Feb. 23, live from the O2 Arena. If you have access to ESPN2, through a live streaming service or otherwise, you can watch the prelims starting at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Jan Blachowicz (23-7) will face off against Thiago Santos (20-6) in the Fight Night main event. Thiago Santos was a middleweight fighter most of his career, but has been undefeated since moving up to light heavyweight. Not to be outdone, Jan Blachowicz has won his last four consecutive fights, with two submissions. He's risen to be the fourth-ranked contender for the light heavyweight title. With current champ Jon Jones set to fight third ranked Anthony Smith in March, a title fight could be in the future for the winner of this February main event.

The rest of the main card, which is subject to change, features the following matchups

Stefan Struve (28-11) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (16-6-1)

Gian Villante (17-10) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (12-2)

Liz Carmouche (11-6) vs Lucie Pudilova (8-3)

John Dodson (21-10) vs Petr Yan (11-1)

Magomed Ankalaev (10-1) vs Klidson de Abreu (14-2)

ESPN+ is the new home for UFC Fight Night, along with a huge collection of other sports. ESPN+ mixes special event sports, like UFC and Top Rank boxing, with pro team leagues, like MLB, NHL and FC Cup, and major college sports, including football, basketball, soccer and more.

The ESPN app is where you find ESPN+ content. You probably already have the app on at least one of your devices, so it's simple to get started. It's compatible with nearly all of your devices, including major streaming platforms and game consoles. Plus, if you want to control it all using your phone, it works with Chromecast and AirPlay.

ESPN+ costs $5 a month, which is a great buy for any sports fan, especially those who are CordCutters. Best of all, when you sign up for ESPN+, you start out with a 7 day free trial. If you do it now, that will include UFC Fight Night on Feb. 23 featuring Blachowicz vs Santos for free.

Get a free trial of ESPN+