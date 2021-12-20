For pretty much the past month, Samsung has offered its premium foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, at a significant discount. But all good things must come to an end. If you want to score the best foldable phone available without spending nearly two grand, now's your best shot.

Samsung is selling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a $250 rebate on its site, and throwing in a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 and a free leather cover in the box — $230 of free stuff combined. Most importantly, you can trade in up to two old phones, tablets, or watches in exchange for enhanced trade-in credit off the phone. With the right device(s), you'll save up to $900, bringing the total price down to $650.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 With blazing Snapdragon 888 speeds backed by 12GB of RAM, a waterproof design, built-in S Pen, and responsive software that works well in folded or unfolded form, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a game-changing phone that's worth buying at this low price. From $650 at Samsung

What makes this deal especially noteworthy is that you're receiving an Unlocked phone. Most other Z Fold 3 deals come from carriers, who will lock you into an expensive phone line purchase or upgrade, while still requiring you to trade in an expensive phone to save money. Buying directly from Samsung ensures you can add it to whichever cheap cell phone plan you're using at the moment.

As we mentioned before, Monday, December 20 is the last day Samsung will offer this deal. By tomorrow, you won't get the rebate, you'll have to buy one of the best Z Fold 3 cases yourself, and you may not get as much value for your traded-in phone.

So if you have hardware to spare, now's the time to swap them for something new. Just keep in mind it will likely arrive a couple of days after Christmas, in case you're planning to surprise someone with a truly epic present. Most likely, this gift will be a well-deserved one for yourself.