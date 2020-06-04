What you need to know
- Listing and features found on Walmart's website.
- Headphones said to retail for just under $350.
- Headphones to include industry-leading noise cancellation and real-time restoration of compressed files.
Intrepid headphone enthusiasts from TheWalkmanBlog discovered a page on Walmart.com that appeared to list the as-yet-unreleased Sony WH1000XM4 headphones, along with all of the device's new features and price.
TheWalkmanBlog's post was reported on by XDA-Developers, an incomplete listing for the new Sony headphones was found on Walmart's website. The update to the popular XM3s is said to come with several improvements and enhancements, including industry-leading digital noise cancellation, ambient sound control, proprietary technology for premium sound, touch controls, hands-free calling, multipoint connection, and adaptive sound control.
In our opinion, though, some of the most exciting features include enhanced comfort through pressure-relieving earpads, quick charging capabilities that give you five hours of power in just 10 minutes of charging, and real-time restoration of compressed audio files.
The XM4s are said to be priced just shy of $350 ($348 according to the Walmart listing), which is right in line with what the XM3s have been retailing for on sites like Amazon and Best Buy.
As a reminder, we picked the XM3s as our top pair of Sony headphones, and they are at the top of our best noise cancelling headphone list as well. If you just can't wait for the XM4s, the current version are still available, and are still a great choice for the commuter or the audiophile alike.
Best for Now
Sony WH-1000XM3
Comfort listening
The Sony WH-1000XM3 features class-leading ANC, great battery life, and a ton of customizability.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
