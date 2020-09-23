Are you ready for Black Friday? This year is going to be huge for online deals because this has been the year of online shopping. Get ready for Walmart to go all out, too, because this has been a big year for one of the largest retailers. Walmart Plus (Walmart+) launched this year, and it may be something you want to look into if you plan to do a lot of Black Friday shopping through Walmart. That Unlimited Free Delivery benefit is definitely worth considering.

In recent years, Black Friday has started earlier and earlier each year. Really, it should be called Black November since the deals are usually known about and start several weeks before the big day. And usually even the big day started sneaking into Thanksgiving Day with store doors opening at midnight or earlier. That changes this year as Walmart has said it will close its doors on Thanksgiving Day to give essential workers the day off. That means Black Friday really will start on Black Friday.

Where is the Black Friday Walmart ad?

Whether you actually plan to go into the store or stay home and shop online, which is expected to be a much bigger trend this year, the Walmart ad will be essential for you to know exactly what deals are worth considering. If new tech like a laptop or tablet or smartphone is your concern, you'll want to sort through some of the noise. That's where we come in. When the ad drops, we will be sure to highlight the deals you'll really want to pay attention to and maybe a few you'll really want to avoid.

While the Walmart ad isn't quite out yet, you can check out the Walmart Toy List for the holiday season. These are the hottest toys at Walmart and the toys that expect to sell out quickly during the holiday shopping season. If you want to get your kid the best toy for his or her age, then check out these Top Rated Toys.

Walmart's Black Friday hours

We know Walmart will be closed Thanksgiving Day. That won't include Walmart.com, however, so expect to see some online deals happening on Thanksgiving and much earlier. Chances are if the stores are closing down for the holiday, then they won't open until regular hours on Black Friday. So if you're planning to shop in-store, be ready to get up early.

Walmart's Black Friday online sale

Expect to see every deal Walmart advertises for in store online as well. The online store is going to be really busy this year as a certain global pandemic will most likely keep most people away from crowded stores during the holiday shopping season. Keep in mind that Walmart+ also guarantees in-store pricing when you shop with that subscription service online.

What time will Walmart's Black Friday start?

Let's be honest here. Black Friday hasn't been just that Friday for a long time now. We fully expect to see Walmart's deals start dropping as early as the beginning of November. Expect a lot of themed sales like a day for clothing or tech. Best Buy usually likes to do a "pre-Black Friday Black Friday sale," and it wouldn't surprise me if Walmart does the same. We're going to see a lot more online sales this year and Walmart is going to want in on that action, especially now that Walmart+ is a thing.

Usually when the Walmart Black Friday ad drops is when we see the official start times for Walmart's Black Friday sales, and when that happens we will update this page with everything we know.

Whatever information we get on Walmart's Black Friday, you'll be the first to know by checking this page for updates.