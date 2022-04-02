How to watch Wrestlemania 38 online: a live stream guide

It's the biggest wrestling event of the year, and you can witness all the action and drama with this Wrestlemania 38 live stream guide. Over 100,000 wrestling fans will be piling into the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas tonight, eager to see loads of thrilling matches until Universal Champion Roman Reigns faces off against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event on night two.

Excitement has also reached a fever pitch following the news that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin might make an appearance in the ring, in addition to celebrities like Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul. Other significant wrestlers on the card include Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who will be paired against a mystery opponent (rumor has it that Cody Rhodes will be making his return to the ring with this match), and Becky Lynch, who will be battling it out with long-term rival Bianca Belair once again.

It's professional wrestling, so there are tons of characters, backstories, and so many feuds that it'll make your head spin. But for fans of the sport, Wrestlemania 38 is destined to be a night to remember. American fans will get to watch the event live on the streaming service Peacock, but you still have options if you're in a different country. The first match will begin at 8pm ET / 5pm CT / 1am GMT on Saturday, immediately following the kick-off show.

Keep reading to learn more about streaming and pay-per-view for international viewers, plus info on VPNs so you can watch the live event from anywhere on the planet. We'll also do a quick overview of the two-day match lineup, so let's get on with it.

How to watch Wrestlemania 38 live in the USA

Peacock TV - $4.99/month or $9.99/month for ad-free streaming NBC's streaming service Peacock is the official home of Wrestlemania 38, so that's the only way you can stream the event in the United States. Although there is a free plan, you won't get access to WWE matches and other live sports unless you upgrade to Peacock's ad-supported Premium plan ($4.99/month), or go big with the ad-free Plus plan for $9.99/month. In addition to WWE programming, Peacock has an enormous streaming library with everything from NBC classics like The Office to modern hit series like Yellowstone. Unfortunately, the streaming service is only available in the United States (for now), so WWE fans in other countries will have to either pay more to live stream through the WWE Network or access their Peacock account with a VPN.

How to watch Wrestlemania 38 live from anywhere

ExpressVPN - Try it risk-free for a month If you're traveling and unable to log into Peacock or WWE Network because of geo-blocks, you could use a Virtual Private Network (or VPN) to get where you need to go. We chose ExpressVPN as the best VPN for most situations, and they're currently offering a risk-free trial that lets you try out the service for a full 30 days. That's obviously plenty of time if you just want to watch Wrestlemania 38 this weekend, and you can simply cancel your subscription once the trial period is up and get 100% of your money back. If you do decide to stick with ExpressVPN, you can expect to get excellent speed, security, and customer service for just $6.67 per month when you buy a 12-month bundle.

How to watch Wrestlemania 38 live in the UK

WWE Network - £9.99/month The cheapest way to watch Wrestlemania 38 live in the UK is to stream it on the WWE Network. The service only costs £9.99 per month and comes with loads of additional WWE content like NXT UK and iconic matches from championships past. Alternatively, wrestling fans in the UK could purchase pay-per-view access to the live event through the BT Sport Box Office for a one-time payment of £19.95.

How to watch Wrestlemania 38 live in Canada

WWE Network Wrestling fans in Canada can watch Wrestlemania 38 by tuning into the WWE Network. This channel is available through tons of cable providers in Canada and offers 24/7 WWE content, including PPV access to live events. If you're out of the country when Wrestlemania airs this weekend, you can also log into WWE Network by using a VPN service like ExpressVPN.

Wrestlemania 38 Match Cards

Wrestlemania 38 will be airing live on Saturday, April 2nd and Sunday, April 3rd. On both nights, the kick-off show will begin at 6pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT, and the first match will start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT

Night one Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair The Miz & Logan Paul vs. The Mysterios Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. ??? Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs The KO Show with "Stone Cold" Steven Austin and Kevin Owens

Night two Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler Edge vs. AJ Styles Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee Bobby Lashley vs. Omos RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

If you're having trouble accessing your Peacock account with a VPN, don't fret. This detailed guide will walk you through the entire process and explain some of the ins and outs of the VPN world.