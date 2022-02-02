Visible is one of the cheapest prepaid carriers around with just one plan and one network to choose from. Powered by Verizon LTE and 5G, Visible's unlimited plan is normally a great deal at $40 per month but savvy customers take that price down to just $25 per month with Party Pay. If that isn't enough to convince you to port your number, Visible has started February off strong with a 2 for $22 deal that takes the price down to just $11 per month for the first two months with a $200 gift card for those that sign up on 2/2/22. Just make sure to use code 2FOR22 at checkout.

Visible's unlimited plan comes with complete unlimited data that only sees deprioritization at 75GB of usage and also comes with unlimited talk and text. Your data is still a lower priority than postpaid Verizon customers but if the network is strong in your area, you may never notice the difference. One catch is that Visible does not support any roaming or 3G usage so if Verizon LTE is still spotty where you live, it may not be worth the switch. Luckily, Visible has a 15-day guarantee so you're not stuck if it turns out not to be a good fit for you.

If you're ready to give Visible a try, visit the website, create your account, and enter the promo code at checkout. If you're looking for a phone to use with Visible, there's a good chance you can bring your own if you've got one of the best Android phones already, but if not, Visible has some good deals on Android phones like the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and more affordable phones like the Galaxy A42 5G.

