Unlimited for less Visible Plenty of options Verizon Prepaid Visible offers a great unlimited option for smartphone users that are covered by the Verizon LTE network, which is most people. With a simple flat rate, this is a great option for heavy and light data users alike. $40/mo. at Visible Pros Unlimited talk, text, and LTE data

Unlimited hotspot (5Mbps)

Verizon LTE

Lower unlimited price Cons No international service

Fewer available phones

No roaming or 3G service Verizon Prepaid has some excellent options for people that don't need unlimited data. As long as double data is in effect and data rollover is present, most users will be able to put together a good working plan. From $30/mo. at Verizon Pros Verizon LTE, 3G, and roaming

Double data for a limited time

Mexico and Canada calling available

Unlimited talk and text Cons No hotspot on unlimited plan

More expensive for unlimited

Complicated plans

Autopay required for lower prices

Visible's plan feels much more like a plan designed for the smartphone generation, which are people that don't want to find Wi-Fi every time they need to download something or upload a file to the cloud. With unlimited everything, Visible customers can forget all about data usage. While most people could easily find a plan on Verizon Prepaid that works for them, unless they need international service, Visible still wins on plans over 6GB on cost.

Technically no one needs unlimited

If 6GB of data is quite alright for you, then there is room to save some money with Verizon Prepaid and you'll even have slightly better coverage. It might be worth it for you to determine how much data you need in order to make the best decision. If that sounds like too much work or you know for a fact that you need more data than that, Visible once again becomes the better value.

Visible Verizon Prepaid Network Verizon Verizon LTE Yes Yes 3G No Yes Roaming No Yes International service No Available

Is the coverage really the same?

Coverage is going to be the same for most people. Visible, however, doesn't have access to Verizon's 3G network or roaming partners, so in areas that Verizon relies on these other services, Visible is left with nothing. Be sure to check out Visible's coverage map to make sure you're covered.

Verizon Prepaid gets the entire massive network and that can be a great perk to someone that drives a lot or spends a lot of time in rural areas. You should still take a look at Verizon's coverage map. Verizon Prepaid also has access to international service with Verizon's TravelPass costing $5 or $10 per day depending on the destinations where you need service.

Calling to other countries is also available for $5 or $15 per month depending on which destinations you intend to call.

Advertisement

Visible's plan

Visible's plan is all about simplicity. $40 per month for each line grants you unlimited LTE data alongside unlimited calling and texting on Verizon's LTE network. In Visible's only plan you also get an unlimited hotspot at 5Mbps. It is worth noting that there are no options for expansion, meaning what you see is what you get. However, what you get should be enough.

Verizon Prepaid plans

Verizon Prepaid offers plans at all sizes. Best of all, they can be mixed to create a flexible family plan. These plans are 500MB, 3GB, 8GB, and unlimited with a double data promotion bringing them to the totals listed below. It's hard to take the phrase "for a limited time only" seriously when it comes to marketing, so just make sure the promotion is still in effect before signing on the dotted line.

Size 1GB 6GB 16GB Unlimited Base cost $30 $35 $45 $65 Hotspot Yes Yes Yes No Calling to Canada and Mexico No No Yes Yes Discount (lines 2-10) none $10 $15 $20

A multiline discount on Verizon Prepaid levels the playing field a bit, but it doesn't do enough to beat out Visible for unlimited data. Still, if the other features of Verizon Prepaid are worth it to you, taking advantage of these discounts is a great way to improve your plan's value. With the unlimited plan you save $20 per line with a smaller discount for the smaller data plans and none for the base 1GB plan.

It's also important to know that Verizon expects you to sign up for autopay for the advertised prices. If you are unwilling to use autopay add $5 to each line.

What phones work?

Visible supports most iPhones starting with the 6 and going up as well as Android phones from makers like Samsung, Google, Motorola, and ZTE with more being added all the time. It's best to check the current list before making a decision. You can also simply insert your phone's IMEI into a compatibility tool to know for sure. You could also buy your phone directly from Visible for simplicity's sake or if you want an upgrade.

Verizon Prepaid knocks it out of the park here with a wider variety of phones for sale as well as a stronger list of supported devices that can be brought in. You can check your IMEI here to know for sure. The device will need to be compatible with Verizon's network. The easiest way to find out is with the BYOD tool.

Hotspot concerns

Every Verizon Prepaid plans comes with hotspot capability except the unlimited plan. In the lower tier plans you simply share your mobile data when you create a hotspot. With data carryover from previous months, this can work out well enough but it falls short of Visible's unlimited hotspot. Though limited to 5Mbps, Visible's hotspot still offers more flexibility than sharing your data.

Advertisement

Which should you get?

There's no doubt that a light user can save money by going with Verizon Prepaid. There's also the fact that international services are available on Verizon Prepaid while Visible has none. If, however, you're a heavy data user that wants to forget about gigabytes and intends to keep international communication to online apps, Visible is the best option.

Unlimited for less Visible Simple and unlimited Visible gives you unlimited talk, text, and data at LTE speeds for one price. Bring your own device or buy one from Visible and set it up in the app. $40/mo. at Visible

Plenty of options Verizon Prepaid More plans and more phones Find the plan that fits your needs from 1GB up to unlimited with Verizon Prepaid. Choose from a large selection of Verizon phones for great service. From $30/mo. at Verizon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.