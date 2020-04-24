Samsung released the much-awaited Android 10 update for the international variants of its flagship Galaxy Tab S6 earlier this month. Along with all the new Android 10 features, the update also brought One UI 2.1 features such as Quick Share to the 10.5-inch tablet. Verizon has now started pushing the Android 10 update over-the-air for the 4G LTE-capable variant of the tablet.

The Android 10 update for the Verizon Galaxy Tab S6 arrives as version T867VVRU2BTC4 and comes with numerous new features. Some of the major highlights include Smart Reply, Live Transcribe, improved gestures, new Focus Mode, and a system-wide dark mode. The update also includes the March 2020 Android security patch.

What is a little disappointing, however, is that the update doesn't bring the latest iteration of Samsung's custom Android skin. While the international variants of the Galaxy Tab S6 received One UI 2.1 along with Android 10, the Verizon model is only getting One UI 2.0 with this update.

If you own a Verizon Galaxy Tab S6 and haven't received an update notification on your device yet, you can try looking for it manually by going to Settings > About Device > Software Updates.