What you need to know
- Verizon has finally released the Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.
- The update brings new features such as Smart Reply, Live Transcribe, improved gestures, and more.
- Unfortunately, the update does not bring One UI 2.1 to the Verizon variant of the 10.5-inch tablet.
Samsung released the much-awaited Android 10 update for the international variants of its flagship Galaxy Tab S6 earlier this month. Along with all the new Android 10 features, the update also brought One UI 2.1 features such as Quick Share to the 10.5-inch tablet. Verizon has now started pushing the Android 10 update over-the-air for the 4G LTE-capable variant of the tablet.
The Android 10 update for the Verizon Galaxy Tab S6 arrives as version T867VVRU2BTC4 and comes with numerous new features. Some of the major highlights include Smart Reply, Live Transcribe, improved gestures, new Focus Mode, and a system-wide dark mode. The update also includes the March 2020 Android security patch.
What is a little disappointing, however, is that the update doesn't bring the latest iteration of Samsung's custom Android skin. While the international variants of the Galaxy Tab S6 received One UI 2.1 along with Android 10, the Verizon model is only getting One UI 2.0 with this update.
If you own a Verizon Galaxy Tab S6 and haven't received an update notification on your device yet, you can try looking for it manually by going to Settings > About Device > Software Updates.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a slim 2-in-1 tablet that is powered by a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor and boasts a stunning 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display. In addition to the impressive hardware and a gorgeous design, the flagship Android tablet also comes with the S Pen and offers great battery life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
