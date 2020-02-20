When Google introduced its Pixel line of smartphones in 2016, it partnered with Verizon Wireless to sell them in the United States. Until last year, Verizon was also the exclusive carrier partner for Pixel phones in the U.S. As per a new report from Android Police, however, the Big Red has now decided not to sell new Google Pixel smartphones.

Citing a source familiar with Verizon's plans, the report claims the chance of the Pixel 4a heading to Verizon "is now zero." The Pixel 5 isn't likely to be sold by the carrier either, although there is still a small chance that it might change its plans as the phone's launch date gets closer.

While no specific reason behind the move has been cited, the folks at Android Police speculate that the limited commercial success of the Pixel line may have forced Verizon to change its mind. Although no numbers are currently available, Google did admit in its recent quarterly earnings report that its consumer hardware business registered a decline in revenue.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 4a series at I/O 2020, which is set to kick off on May 12. The Pixel 4a is said to be code-named Sunfish and could be powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 730 processor. A "mid-range" Pixel device with the newer and more powerful Snapdragon 765G chipset and 5G connectivity is also in the works. There is very little that we know about the Pixel 5 currently, except that it is going to ship with Android 11 out of the box and will likely be announced in early October.