If you've been able to condense down from having five different chargers for all your different devices down to one great 100W charger that can charge everything from your best wireless earbuds to your trusty Chromebook in the last few years, you have two standards to thank for that: USB Type C and Power Delivery. The last major revision for USB-C cables and connectors was back in 2019, but today the USB Implementers Forum — which includes just about every major electronics company from Apple to Xiaomi — debuted Revision 2.1 .

The updated specification documentation is 415 pages of very dry tables, diagrams, and electrical engineering, but amidst them all, we can see some important updates taking place. Most notably, Revision 2.1 paves the way for USB4 devices and the upcoming revisions to Power Delivery, which will bring 240W charging via the new Extended Power Range sub-specification. To put that number in context, your phone charger usually charges at 18-25W, Chromebooks almost all charge at 45W, and the most powerful Macbook Pros can charge at 96W.

Some Windows laptops can charge at up to 130W over USB-C — and can go from 180-240W with old-fashioned barrel plugs — but those 130W USB-C chargers are technically breaking the current Power Delivery spec to do it. The USB-IF will be revising Power Delivery soon to present new specifications to allow safer charging at higher speeds than the current 100W limit. Part of those preparations is getting Type-C ready for this new Extended Power Range and the specific new cable/connector constraints and problems that can arise from those much higher voltages, such as the higher chances of arcing while unplugging a live cable.