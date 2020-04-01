What you need to know
- Instagram is seemingly working on a toggle to "limit sensitive content."
- The news comes courtesy of Jane Manchun Wong, known for her reverse-engineering wizardry.
- The feature will likely be aimed at younger voters or those who want to limit NSFW content at work.
In an ideal world, no one would be browsing Instagram at work, and we'd all be the efficient, busy worker bees the corporate overlords expect us to be. But since that's likely not happening anytime soon, your coworkers should, at the very least, not have to be exposed to an endless barrage of buttocks every time they pass by your desk. Thankfully, Instagram is working on a feature to help with that.
As reverse-engineering wizard Jane Manchun Wong recently discovered, the Facebook-owned social media app is currently in the process of implementing a "limit sensitive content" toggle. It's unclear at the moment what Instagram would classify as "sensitive content," but one would assume that a wide array of NSFW and mature content would fit the bill.
Instagram is working on "Limit Sensitive Content" option— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 31, 2020
This seems to be on by default (it's on when I came across it) and shows a warning dialog when you turn it off pic.twitter.com/lvQhepAU3e
When Jane came across it, the feature was enabled by default, but of course, given its work-in-progress state, it's entirely possible that may not be true when it finally rolls out. Or, perhaps, it may only be turned on by default for younger users of the app, which recently also had to shore up its policies regarding underage users.
Turning the toggle off will open up a new prompt that will ask you to explicitly confirm that you do, indeed, want to see potentially sensitive content. The "Learn more" link doesn't work at the moment, likely because the feature is still early in its development.
Instagram now lets you browse posts with friends while video chatting
Aukey 26800mAh 65W USB-C battery review: My new go-to travel power bank
There's been a steady improvement in really big portable batteries with high outputs for us with laptops as they shift to USB-C, and the latest I'm relying on is the Aukey 26000mAh portable battery.
Bethesda won't be holding a digital E3 showcase this year
We have some unfortunate news to share (and no, it's not an April Fool's joke). Bethesda Softworks has confirmed that it will not be holding a digital E3 showcase this year. Instead, news about Bethesda games will be shared in different ways in the months ahead.
Daily Coronavirus updates: UN says COVID-19 threatens global stability
COVID-19 has already infected over 877,000 people globally and caused over 43,540 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
These weather apps will help you decide if you should pack your umbrella
There are so many weather apps on the Google Play Store that it can be extremely tough finding the best one. But that's also the best part about having so many options as there is likely a weather app that is perfect for you and we have found the best to choose from.