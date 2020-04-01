In an ideal world, no one would be browsing Instagram at work, and we'd all be the efficient, busy worker bees the corporate overlords expect us to be. But since that's likely not happening anytime soon, your coworkers should, at the very least, not have to be exposed to an endless barrage of buttocks every time they pass by your desk. Thankfully, Instagram is working on a feature to help with that.

As reverse-engineering wizard Jane Manchun Wong recently discovered, the Facebook-owned social media app is currently in the process of implementing a "limit sensitive content" toggle. It's unclear at the moment what Instagram would classify as "sensitive content," but one would assume that a wide array of NSFW and mature content would fit the bill.

This seems to be on by default (it's on when I came across it) and shows a warning dialog when you turn it off pic.twitter.com/lvQhepAU3e — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 31, 2020

When Jane came across it, the feature was enabled by default, but of course, given its work-in-progress state, it's entirely possible that may not be true when it finally rolls out. Or, perhaps, it may only be turned on by default for younger users of the app, which recently also had to shore up its policies regarding underage users.

Turning the toggle off will open up a new prompt that will ask you to explicitly confirm that you do, indeed, want to see potentially sensitive content. The "Learn more" link doesn't work at the moment, likely because the feature is still early in its development.

