Google's Pixel 4a is one of the best phones available in its price bracket, but that doesn't mean you can't make a holiday saving on it. Right now, B&H Photo is offering the unlocked Google Pixel 4a for just $319 which is the best direct price drop we've tracked for it so far. This one-day deal takes $30 off the phone's regular price at checkout and also bundles in a free clear case worth $20. This is one of the best cheap Android phone deals around right now so you definitely want to make the most of it while supplies last.

Coupon deal Google Pixel 4a The Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 3140mAh battery. Plus, it's fitted with a 12.2MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera. $319.00 $349.00 $30 off See at B&H

Google didn't change much about the Pixel 4a over its predecessor, the Pixel 3a; it kept the plastic body, the austere design, and the no-nonsense approach to Android. But what it did change, it improved on a wide scale: it's faster, it has more RAM and memory, a nicer display, and three additional years of Android platform and security updates to soothe even the most critical of users.

Unlike previous Pixel devices, there is no XL model of the Google Pixel 4a. However, its 5.81-inch OLED display is more than suitable for browsing the web, watching videos, playing mobile games, and more. The Pixel 4a is also equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB non-expandable storage, and a 3140mAh battery.

Plus, it's fitted with a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera featuring an 84-degree field-of-view. All in all, even though the device comes with a few compromises in comparison to the standard Google Pixel 4, it's easily one of the greatest Pixel devices ever made.

Don't believe me? Check out our Pixel 4a review for more. There's a reason we called it "the perfect phone for 2020."