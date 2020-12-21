Here they are! Shop all of Amazon's Holiday Deals starting now

MOAR

Unlocked Galaxy Note 20 models receiving One UI 3.0 (Android 11) update

International variants of the Galaxy Note 20 should start seeing One UI 3.0 coming their way.
Derrek Lee

Samsung Galaxy Note 20Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Unlocked variants of the Galaxy Note 20 series start receiving One UI 3.0 (Android 11).
  • Samsung has been pushing ou the update to a number of models in the past week.
  • More devices and regions should see the update arrive soon.

Owners of unlocked and global variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series can rejoice, as it seems Samsung is rolling out the One UI 3.0 (Android 11) update to those smartphones. This push comes right on the heels of some of this years' best Samsung phones already receiving the update for carrier-locked models in the U.S., starting with the Galaxy S20 on Verizon. Soon after, the Note 20 series started receiving it on the three major U.S. carriers, and now it seems like global and unlocked variants are receiving the update as well.

The new update comes equipped with various improvements, including tweaks to the notification shade/quick panel, chat bubbles for conversations, enhanced privacy options, as well as a number of visual improvements throughout the user interface including the lock screen and home screen widgets.

Based on Samsung's roadmap for the update, Galaxy Note 20 owners were expected to receive the update in January 2021, so it's a nice surprise for global Note 20 owners. Users in Slovakia have already reported the update on their Galaxy Note 20 units. To check for the update on your device, visit Settings > Software update > Download and install. If you don't see an update available yet, be patient as the global rollout may take some time to reach certain regions, and may ramp up come January.

