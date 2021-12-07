Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PS5 on Jan. 28, 2022. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was previously announced at Sony's 2021 PlayStation Showcase, bundling together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PS5 and PC players. On Tuesday, Sony shared preorder information for the game, as well as technical and upgrade info.

The game has three rendering modes on PS5: 4K at 30 FPS, a 60 FPS performance mode and a "Performance+ mode" that renders the game at 1080p and 120 FPS. There aren't many 120 FPS games on PS5, making this a notable addition. No matter what visual mode you choose to play in, both games now take advantage of the PS5 DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. You can check out the new preorder trailer below: