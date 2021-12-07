Uncharted Legacy Of Thieves CollectionSource: PlayStation

  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a bundle containing Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
  • It's coming to PS5 on Jan. 28, 2022, with a PC version launching later in 2022.
  • Anyone who previously purchased Uncharted 4: A Thief's End or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 bundle for $10.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PS5 on Jan. 28, 2022. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was previously announced at Sony's 2021 PlayStation Showcase, bundling together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PS5 and PC players. On Tuesday, Sony shared preorder information for the game, as well as technical and upgrade info.

The game has three rendering modes on PS5: 4K at 30 FPS, a 60 FPS performance mode and a "Performance+ mode" that renders the game at 1080p and 120 FPS. There aren't many 120 FPS games on PS5, making this a notable addition. No matter what visual mode you choose to play in, both games now take advantage of the PS5 DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. You can check out the new preorder trailer below:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is $50 on PS5. If you're a PS4 player who bought either of these games before, you can just pay $10 to upgrade. Note that if you own Uncharted 4 through PS Plus, that won't count for purposes of the upgrade. Sony also shared that the multiplayer mode from Uncharted 4 is being removed for the Legacy of Thieves Collection.

While there's still no exact release date, the PC version is still slated to arrive at some point later in 2022.

