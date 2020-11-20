Earlier this year, Ring unveiled its newest Video Doorbell and you can make the most of its best-ever discount right now. Over at Amazon, its price has fallen by 30% for Black Friday. At $69.99, this is one of the best Ring deals you'll see all fall making it a no-brainer addition to your smart home if you're yet to hook up a video doorbell to your front door.

30% savings Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell gets almost all the new features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, all without raising the price. It's a great way to improve the privacy and security of your home without breaking the bank. $69.99 $99.99 $30 off See at Amazon

Simply titled Ring Video Doorbell, this second-generation version of the original Ring Video Doorbell keeps the design of the original product while adding plenty of features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3 that launched alongside it. Despite the addition of important features, the new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell retains an affordable price tag like the original, especially when you factor in today's discount.

Updates include crisper night vision, an upgrade to 1080p video (up from 720p on the original model), improved audio quality when listening to someone at the door or talking to them, better motion detection, and new privacy and security features.

Specifically, the new Privacy Zones give the option of blocking out parts of the video that users don't want recorded. The new doorbell also features Near Zones, which detects motion between five and 15 feet away from the camera, helping cut down on the number of erroneous notifications that might appear when traffic drives by or a bug gets too close to the camera, for example.

Being an Amazon device, it works great with Alexa. Connect your Ring doorbell to your Echo Dot to hear announcements when your doorbell is pressed and see a live view of your camera if you have an Echo device with a screen.