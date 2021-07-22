When it comes to prepaid mobile carriers, Ultra Mobile is one that's hard to beat. Powered by T-Mobile, this affordable service offers a lot of variety and allows you to choose a basic plan focused on talk and text or spend a bit more to add some cellular data. Ultra Mobile plans start as low as $10 per month, and during Ultra's Summer Sale, you can even score three months of service for free right now!

During the sale, Ultra Mobile is offering new customers three months of service completely free when you purchase three months of Ultra's 3GB plan at regular price. That drops its cost down to just $11 per month, though the offer is only good through August 31. Ultra's 3GB plan includes 5G and 4G LTE connectivity, along with 3GB of data per month.

In our Ultra Mobile review from a few months ago, we rated the service with 4.5 out of 5 stars for its affordable plans, 5G support, and excellent international features, as well as great phone support. Ultra Mobile allows customers to call more than 80 international countries with no additional charges and even has some of the best 5G coverage in the United States. If you're looking to learn more about the service before making a decision, it's a great resource for hands-on information. We've also created a guide that can tell you everything you need to know about Ultra Mobile including its plans, coverage, compatible devices, and how it compares to other services.

Today's sale allows you to bring your own device to the network or purchase one directly at Ultra Mobile. Though Ultra Mobile has a wide variety of plans to choose from, only the 3GB 3-month plan is valid with today's offer.