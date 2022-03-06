UFC 272 live stream: how to watch Covington vs Masvidal PPV online tonight

It's the night we've all been waiting for: UFC 272 and the welterweight bout between former training partners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Planning to PPV live stream the event? This guide lays out everything you need to know to watch the historic fight online without missing a moment of the action.

As we mentioned, the main event of UFC 272 is the bout between American fighters Covington and Masvidal. This event is scheduled to start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT. If you want to catch the fights that occur earlier in the day, early prelims start at 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm GMT / 10am AEDT.

Are you in the US and ready to buy? Here are direct links and PPV prices for the UFC 272 live stream on ESPN Plus:

(Readers in the UK, Europe, and Australia can find information relevant to their location below.)

The lead-up to the UFC 272 main event has not occurred without drama. American fighters Covington and Masvidal trained together once upon a time and were even roommates at one point. Since then, a highly-publicized falling out has led to a heated rivalry between the two MMA fighters, adding additional pressure to an already high-stakes fight.

How to watch a UFC 272 live stream in the USA

MMA fans in the US can only live stream the event by purchasing PPV access through ESPN Plus. If you're new to the streaming service, expect to pay around $100 to watch the fight. The nice thing is that this payment will also grant you a subscription to the entire ESPN Plus library for a full year. Existing subscribers of ESPN Plus can unlock PPV access to the fight with a $75 payment.

How to watch a UFC 272 live stream in the UK

If you want to experience the fight night live in the UK, a UFC 272 live stream will be available exclusively on BT Sport. Customers of BT Sport can simply tune in when the early prelims start at 11pm GMT, while others can sign up for a 30-day contract that only costs £25. Of course, if you enjoy the service you can also get BT Sport as part of a TV package.

How to watch a UFC 272 live stream in Australia

Viewers in Australia can live stream the historic fight by purchasing PPV access through Kayo Sports. This is going to cost you AUD$54.95, but keep in mind that the price doesn't include any of the prelim fights, just the main card events that start at 2pm AEDT.

Other international viewing options (Spain, Italy, Germany)

For live streaming UFC 272 in countries like Spain, Italy, Austria, and Germany, we recommend checking out Dazn. This live sports streaming service offers plans as low as €14.99 a month and will give you access to this fight night as well as loads of other upcoming events.

Interested in learning more about ESPN Plus? Why not take a look at our complete ESPN Plus streaming guide, which includes info on set-up, exclusive content, and more.