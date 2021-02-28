The UE Hyperboom portable Bluetooth speaker is the best big Bluetooth speaker around. For the first time since it came out in early 2020, it is on sale for $340.99 at Amazon. That's down from its usual price of $400. The sale price is also available at other retailers like Best Buy. Of course if you look in the wrong spot you'll actually find it going for way more than even its normal street price, like at Walmart where it's nearly $500.

The Hyperboom is one of UE's newest speakers, and it's designed to be the big, bass-producing, music-blasting speaker that you need in a system that's still compact enough to be portable. You'll get loud, pristine sound mixed with Ultimate Ears technology that really helps boost the bass for a rich blend of audio no matter what music you prefer.

You can connect up to four devices to the Hyperboom at once. Two of them can connect via Bluetooth. Then you can always add a third via the auxiliary port and a fourth via the optical input. Switch between whatever devices you have connected with the push of a button.

The battery life on this speaker is good for up to 24 hours. You'll easily be the life of the party and stay in control of the music the entire time since this speaker's battery life won't fade. It's easily rechargeable as well, and even if the battery gets low it's easy to plug in and keep it going. There's even a USB port so you can charge your phone using the Hyperboom's battery, which is great if the phone happens to be the music source at the time.

The Hyperboom's adaptive equalizer can automatically adjust to the music you play and the environment you're in. You'll get pitch-perfect sound no matter what. The IPX4 rating will help protect it against splashes and spills, too, so you don't have to constantly keep an eye on it.