What you need to know
- Instagram has added a feature that allows pronouns to be added to a user's profile.
- Twitter doesn't have this feature right now.
- A spokesperson said that the platform isn't "closing the door" on the idea.
Following Instagram's announcement that will allow users to declare pronouns on their profile pages, Twitter says it doesn't have plans to include pronouns as a field in a user's profile, but it isn't "closing the door" on the idea.
On May 12, Instagram said that users will be able to add pronouns to their profiles. In a tweet, the company said that "the new field is available in a few countries.
A Facebook spokesperson said in an email that the new feature will be rolling out to users in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Australia, "with plans for more."
"We are giving people more tools to express themselves on Instagram. Sharing pronouns has been widely adopted by our community, and with this feature, we hope to normalize the adoption further," the spokesperson said.
A Twitter spokesperson told Android Central that the feature currently is unavailable on the platform, but that it isn't "closing the door," on the idea.
Currently, on Twitter a user can type out their pronouns in their profile, but users are limited to 160 characters. Instagram's feature has rolled out to some users, who also wish the feature was available on Twitter.
Holly Brockwell, a tech writer based in the U.K., said the lack of characters in a Twitter bio makes it hard for users.
"I hope Twitter adds them soon, I've had them in my bio a few times but often run out of characters," she wrote.
High-res Sony WF-1000XM4 renders show just how tiny the charging case is
The latest leak of the upcoming Sony WF-1000XM4 gives us a better look at the earbuds and a first look at the charging case, which may feature wireless charging.
Population: One Season 2 is the Goldeneye of VR shooters...in the Wild West
Population: One is one of the most popular multiplayer VR games ever, and Season 2's new content aims to bring new players into the fold while simultaneously keeping veterans of the game coming back for more.
Following Google, more businesses will be 'obligated' to implement 2FA
Experts say more companies will start to implement two-factor authentication but there are still some challenges that prevent them from doing so.
Check out our top picks for USB-C audio adapters for the Galaxy S20 & S21
Without a headphone port, you'll appreciate having an audio adapter to go with your Galaxy S20. Here are the best options you can find to use whatever headphones you'd like.