There's a lot of accessories I research and recommend for readers like you, and while cases are super-fun — yes, I am the rare tech writer that adores writing about cases — the category that I have true passion for is perhaps the least sexy around: chargers and power banks. These are accessories that once you get a good one can last you for years and years and charge everything you throw at it. Unfortunately, a lot of people tend to buy bigger, bulkier ones than they need. Many tech enthusiasts tend to fawn over massive "power all of your shit for the weekend" slabs like the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD, but I don't need to keep a MacBook alive for eight hours of editing and rendering, and I'm betting you don't either. Most of us need to keep maybe 1-3 phones alive between lunch time and a very late bedtime. So for most of us I am here to spread my gospel: never leave home without the Trinity of Power, the most important accessories you can own.

Power on the go: Pocketable PD portable battery

There's a lot of ways to judge a battery pack, from capacity to number of ports to charging speed, but at the end of the day, there's really only one way that matters:

Is your portable battery actually portable? Can it fit in your pocket?

If your power bank is too big for you to keep in your pocket while you're charging — or too big for you to carry in a pocket when you're not carrying a backpack — just stop and walk away. Unless you've got younger kids that you don't trust to carry their own, you do not need more than a 10,000mAh pocket-friendly power bank. I spend many of my days at Walt Disney World, arguably one of the most brutal places on a phone battery. You spend a ton of time with your phone screen on checking wait times and entertaining yourself in two-hour lines, trying to stay connected to weak Wi-Fi signals and overtaxed network towers. Worst of all, you're likely only around wall chargers for maybe 20-30 minutes during meals or while waiting for a show to start. I typically keep two phones charged throughout a 12-hour day in the park, and I've yet to run a 10,000mAh bank completely dead. I usually don't even run down a 5,000mAh bank. A lot of 5,000-10,000mAh power banks can be as small as an oversized lipstick tub, but I like phone-sized chargers because those are easier to keep slipped in your pocket next to your phone as it charges. Batteries in this capacity are also easier to use regularly, since keeping a battery pack fully charged and sitting on the shelf the majority of the time isn't great for their charging capacity or lifespan. Aukey 10,000mAh Battery Pack ($30 at Amazon) Aukey makes two chargers in this size and port configuration: a 10,000mAh model and an 8,000mAh model with Qi charging. If you've got a couple of phones in your group that might need a top-off, the 10,000mAh model is for you. Xcentz Portable Charger 10000mAh ($24 at Amazon) This is slightly bigger than an Altoids tin, comes in fun colors like blue and pink, and it charges most phones at top speed: 18W Power Delivery. It only recharges as 12W, but at 10,000mAh, that still won't take long. Moshi Porto Q 5K Portable Battery with Built-in Wireless Charger ($85 at Amazon) This is expensive, but when you're at home — or sitting in a cafe recharging this bank off the wall charger I'm about to talk about — this 5,000mAh bank can Qi charge your phone while recharging itself through USB-C. Need more suggestions? Here are the best battery packs under $30 Power from the grid: Tiny PD wall charger