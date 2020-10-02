The Tribit FlyBuds 3 true wireless earbuds are down to $26 on Amazon. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these already super affordable earbuds. The FlyBuds 3 normally sell for around $40, and we have never seen them drop lower than $30 before outside of deals that require long-since expired codes.

These are budget earbuds, but you could do much worse for how good these are. Tribit does great sound on a budget, and these earbuds live up to that, too. They use Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which means the earbuds prioritize low power consumption and low latency. You won't get any interuptions and still get powerful, clear sound. The earbuds also pair easily with a simple touch. You don't even have to take the earbuds out of the case to do it.

The battery for these earbuds is outstanding. Each earbud can last for up to five hours. The charging case has a built-in 2600mAh battery that can recharge those earbuds up to 20 times, giving you a total of 100 hours of playtime before you ever need to charge again. That's the thing that makes them the most portable. You don't even need a cable for the longest time. They recharge via USB-C and take only a couple of hours to get back up to full speed.

Of course, you'll also be able to get a comfortable, secure fit. The earbuds come with six sizes of eartips and three sixez of earfins so you can find the perfect match. Get earbuds that won't fall out, even if you're going for a run or moving around the house.

The IPx7 rating on these earbuds means you can use them at the gym and not worry about sweat. You could also get caught in the rain or get splashed and still be fine.