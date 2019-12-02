Right now, Samsonite, one of the leading luggage brands, is running a killer Cyber Monday sale on a two-piece set, offering both carry-on and spinner sizes of its Aspire xLite series.

If you're in the middle of planning for your next trip to a new city or country, few things should be higher up on your list than a good suitcase. Whether you're flying or just taking a multi-day road trip, you need something to safely hold your belongings in, and take it from a frequent traveler: the more organization your suitcase provides, the better.

Different travel situations call for different suitcases, so why not grab two for the price of one? The 20-inch Aspire xLite is lightweight and fits into overhead bins, while the 29-inch spinner is a great checked bag with plenty of storage.

The Aspire xLite suitcase is lightweight and expandable, and comes with plenty of organizational tools. The fastening cross straps in the main compartment allow you to keep your clothing from moving around during transit, and you get two large, zippable pockets for storing toiletries and other small items.

Of course, you get a retracting handle for wheeling the suitcase around, and the 360-degree wheels make it easier to maneuver through airports and city streets. There's also a side handle for carrying the bag briefcase-style — something I value when pulling my suitcase out of the back seat or trunk of a car.

With this two-piece set, you get both a carry-on bag and a spinner, giving you the versatility to toss the 20-inch bag into the overhead compartment of your plane or check the 29-inch bag with a week's worth of clothing and other belongings.

If you buy within the next nine hours, you can get the Aspire xLite in both sizes for just $134.99, down 48% from the usual going rate of $259.99.