If you're new-found free time has sparked an increased interest in personal fitness, you need an easy way to keep tabs on your activity and exercise. Thankfully, you can save $40 on the Samsung Galaxy Fit activity tracker at Best Buy today only and do just that. That discount drops it down to just $59.99 in black or white which is one of the best prices we've seen on it to date.
Witness the fitness
Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker
The Galaxy Fit will track all of your daily activity, plus your heart rate and sleep, without being big or intrusive. And it'll easily last a week on a charge. It's super-simple and easy-to-use, plus it's really inexpensive with this one-day deal.
$59.99
$99.99 $40 off
In typical Samsung fashion, it has a bunch of wearables that can keep tabs on your daily activity including the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Active. The Galaxy Fit on sale today represents its entry at the most basic end of the fitness band market. It's meant to compete with the likes of the Fitbit Inspire HR and has many similar features.
The Galaxy Fit has a 1-inch Super AMOLED display and a slim, lightweight design. It automatically tracks your daily activity like steps, plus your heart rate and sleep, and it lasts for a full week per charge. It also displays the time and can show you notifications from your connected phone and respond to messages with preset replies. It has a 5ATM water-resistance rating and even supports Samsung Pay.
In our in-depth review of the Samsung Galaxy Fit, we stated that, "If you're looking to record the basics of your daily activity, but don't want to commit to the larger size and complication of a full-featured smartwatch, you'll immediately find the Galaxy Fit appealing. It's small and light, accurate for covering all of your movements throughout the day and night, and can even put in a decent effort of tracking more intense workouts. Plus, you only have to charge it about once per week."
Shipping is free at Best Buy on orders over $35, though you could get ahold of your new Samsung Galaxy Fit sooner with free curbside pickup where available.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
