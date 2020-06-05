Top 12 Smart Home Devices for Amazon Echo in 2020
By Ara Wagoner , Jeramy Johnson last updated
The Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) and Echo Studio are more than just conduits for music and Alexa commands. Each device has a Zigbee smart home hub hiding within that plump, plush exterior, and that makes it compatible with thousands of smart home devices that might otherwise need a special hub to function. These are the best smart home devices to pair with one of Amazon's smart speakers, whether they use Zigbee or just have Alexa compatibility built-in. Many of these devices also work directly with all of the other great Echo devices through Amazon's Certified for Humans program.
Philips Hue Starter Kit
Technically, Hue lights can be used without a Philips Hue bridge thanks to Zigbee hub inside the Echo Plus. However, you'll still need a Hue Bridge to get full functionality. This 4-bulb starter kit has everything you need to take full advantage of Hue's advanced features.
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulb
TP-Link's better known for its excellent smart plugs and networking equipment, but its smart lights are quite capable, too. Kasa has almost as impressive a color range and bulb selection as Philips Hue, and at far more affordable prices.
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon's branded Smart Plug will set itself up once you plug it in within range of your Echo Plus, making it hands-down the best smart plug for Echo users. It only works with Alexa, but if you own an Echo Plus, that shouldn't be a problem.
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen)
Ring products have always worked well with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and Echo devices, but now that Amazon owns the company, that integration keeps getting tighter. The latest version of Ring's security system features an easier to use keypad and wireless setup.
Centralite Micro Motion Sensor
Centralite has a whole host of sensors and smart home circuitry to upgrade your home with, and they all work with Samsung SmartThings, Zigbee, and Amazon Alexa. Build up your sensor networks and use them to help automate your home with Alexa Routines.
Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Deadbolt with ZigBee
Before you ask, no, you can't yell to your Echo Plus through the door if you're locked out. What you can do with this Echo Plus-compatible smart lock is lock the doors from the warm safety of your bed.
Ring Video Doorbell 3
The Echo Plus might not have a screen to show you who's at the door like an Echo Show, but it can allow two-way audio so you can ask your interloper what they want, and tell them to hang on a moment or get off your property.
Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini
Kasa Smart is well known for its smart plugs, and this compact model allows you to stack two smart plugs in the same wall outlet. These plugs work well with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and go on sale often.
ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control
The latest thermostat from ecobee has Alexa built-in, and as such, it plays fabulously well with other Echo devices. Ecobee even includes a separate room sensor with the thermostat so that it can attune its controls to keep the proper temper for both ends of your house.
Echo Link Amp
The Echo Link Amp lets you take your existing speaker setup and make it smarter with another Amazon Echo device and Alexa. It features a built-in amplifier and audio receiver for the ultimate in home hi-fi.
Amazon Echo Wall Clock
It may show the weather and star positions like bulkier atomic clocks. Still, this refined analog wall clock automatically adjusts to pesky time changes, displays your timer with subtle but easy-to-read minute mark LEDs, and it syncs with any Echo speakers effortlessly. For just a bit more, you can get a stylish Citizen or Mickey Mouse version instead!
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
You can summon movies and TV shows to your TV instantly as your Echo Plus ties into Fire TV. But the Fire TV also plays an essential role in your smart home. You can use Alexa commands to get footage from your connected cameras right onto your TV, as well as other visual information.
Amazon Echo plus smart gadgets
Thanks to some Amazon Echo devices like the Echo Plus (2nd Gen) and Echo Studio having built-in Zigbee hubs, as well as all Echo devices working seamlessly with the Certified for Humans program, there is a plethora of choices when it comes to outfitting your Alexa-enabled smart home. As always, a top choice is a starter kit from Philips Hue like this one. It comes with four color and white bulbs and even features a Philips Hue Bridge.
The Amazon Smart Plug is as close to plug-and-play smart plugs as we'll likely ever get, and it is undoubtedly the easiest way to begin expanding your Echo powered smart home. The convenience of a smart thermostat like the ecobee SmartThermostat is another upgrade that seems like a minor luxury. But trust me, you will never want to give it up once you've gotten used to just saying "Alexa, turn up the heat" at the same time, you huddle under your warm blankets in the morning.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.