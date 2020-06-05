Top 12 Smart Home Devices for Amazon Echo in 2020

The Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) and Echo Studio are more than just conduits for music and Alexa commands. Each device has a Zigbee smart home hub hiding within that plump, plush exterior, and that makes it compatible with thousands of smart home devices that might otherwise need a special hub to function. These are the best smart home devices to pair with one of Amazon's smart speakers, whether they use Zigbee or just have Alexa compatibility built-in. Many of these devices also work directly with all of the other great Echo devices through Amazon's Certified for Humans program.

Amazon Echo plus smart gadgets

Thanks to some Amazon Echo devices like the Echo Plus (2nd Gen) and Echo Studio having built-in Zigbee hubs, as well as all Echo devices working seamlessly with the Certified for Humans program, there is a plethora of choices when it comes to outfitting your Alexa-enabled smart home. As always, a top choice is a starter kit from Philips Hue like this one. It comes with four color and white bulbs and even features a Philips Hue Bridge.

The Amazon Smart Plug is as close to plug-and-play smart plugs as we'll likely ever get, and it is undoubtedly the easiest way to begin expanding your Echo powered smart home. The convenience of a smart thermostat like the ecobee SmartThermostat is another upgrade that seems like a minor luxury. But trust me, you will never want to give it up once you've gotten used to just saying "Alexa, turn up the heat" at the same time, you huddle under your warm blankets in the morning.