Are you looking for a last-minute Valentine's date? Tinder wants to give you a shot by launching a new feature on the dating app — Fast Chat: Blind Date.

The name is pretty self-explanatory, as it's Tinder's way to make blind dates cool again.

The feature works by having users answer questions about themselves, after which it will pair them with someone with who they have things in common. After they're paired up, they will enter a timed chat, although neither person can see each other's profiles; they will only be able to view their answers to certain multiple-choice questions.

Once the chat is over, each participant will have the chance to "like" the other person, whose profile will be revealed to them if they match. Otherwise, they will move on to the next potential.