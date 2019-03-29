Staying prepared can save you a ton of money in the long run, especially when it comes to your vehicle. With something like this portable air compressor pump stashed in your glove box, you can be ready for any tire emergencies that happen while you're out on the road, and today you can grab one at Amazon at a discount. Using code 303PMKZ7 during checkout will drop its price to $20.98 from its regular cost of $30.

Whether you're looking to keep your car tires inflated, your camping equipment, or even a basketball, this air compressor comes with several handy nozzles to get the job done. Just be sure to use code 303PMKZ7 to score this discount.

While it'd be most helpful to keep around for your car, it's also suitable for bikes, sports equipment like basketballs, and camping essentials like air beds thanks to several included nozzles. It allows you to set your desired pressure using the onboard buttons and will automatically turn off once that pressure been reached. It's a good tool for measuring tire pressure as well and even has a built-in LED light along with a backlit digital display. You'll receive a one-year warranty with it also.

