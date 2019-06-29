Ultimate Ears' WONDERBOOM is a Bluetooth speaker that was designed to be brought just about anywhere. It's super compact, very durable, and even waterproof. While it originally sold for $99.99, today you can snag the Lilac-colored model at Best Buy for only $49.99. That's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for one; they normally sell for just under $70 on average at Amazon. Best Buy offers free shipping with its purchase or free in-store pickup where available, but you'll need to decide quickly as this deal is valid for just one day only.

This USB-rechargeable Bluetooth speaker sends out sound in all directions with its 360-degree design, while offering 10 hours of battery life per charge. The 'Boom' in capital letters within its name is no joke either, this speaker is loud, and the best part is that you can bring it just about anywhere, whether that's to the beach, to a party, on vacation, or even in the shower. It can float, too, and can be paired with another WONDERBOOM if you need to kick the tunes up a few levels.

I recently got the opportunity to review the follow-up to this speaker, the WONDERBOOM 2, which hits store shelves later next week. There are a few improvements that might interest you like its ability to provide stereo audio when paired with another WONDERBOOM 2, as opposed to the original model which only allows for mono audio when paired. However, it's debuting at $99.99 as the first version did, making it twice as pricey as today's sale on the original.

