Amazon has the limited edition Phantom Logitech UE Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $63.99. Most of the other versions are either sold out or selling for above $120. We haven't seen the Boom 2 sell this low since last July's Prime Day, although this version and a couple others did drop to around $80 a couple weeks ago.

The UE Boom 2 speaker sends sound out in all directions (360 degrees) and has a deep bass to keep the party pumping. It's waterproof, shockproof and can even connect with the Echo Dot, which is just another $20 today, so you can voice control it via Amazon's Alexa. The coolest thing about this speaker is that it can be wirelessly connected with over 150 other Boom 2 speakers to really crank up the volume. It features a 15-hour battery life and a Bluetooth range of 100 feet. Users give it 4.3 stars based on 3,436 reviews.

