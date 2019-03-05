Woot is currently offering several smart plugs at a discounted. Prices start from just $9.99 for these home accessories that can add some smarts to your otherwise not-so-smart electronics.

The most affordable smart plug in the sale is the Ora Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plug. It transforms a regular outlet into one with remote control, Alexa-compatibility, and the ability to set schedules, timers, and more. It's usually a few bucks more than this at Amazon.

Other smart plugs in the sale come from TP-Link and are all listed as New (Open Box). You can pick up two HS-100 Smart Wi-Fi Plugs for just $27 — regularly $17 each at Amazon — or a 2-pack of HS-105 Mini Smart Wi-Fi Plugs for just $33 — a savings of $11 on the Amazon price. Both can add remote control for iOS and Android, Alexa and Google Assistant support, scenes and schedules, and don't require a hub to make them work.

If you want to get a detailed look at which of your appliances are hogging your electricity and increasing your energy bill, you may want to opt for the TP-Link HS-110 Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring. The 2-pack allows you to monitor energy consumption of your plugged-in devices and set times and schedules to avoid waste. Despite being listed as Open Box, all of the TP-Link plugs carry a two-year warranty.

These deals are good for today only, or until sold out, so don't wait too long to get your orders in. Remember to use your Amazon Prime account to save on shipping, too.

