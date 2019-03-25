The TCL 43S305 43-inch 1080p Roku TV is down to $199.99 on Amazon. Today's deal is the best price we've ever seen on this model, even beating its Black Friday pricing.

The S305 is a 2017 model. However, it's $100 less expensive than 2018's 43-inch model. And thanks to the included Roku TV, it has smart features that continue to be updated today. You'll get full access to the Roku content library and access to the Roku app, which gives you more options like private listening and voice search. It also has access to all the other streaming services you know and love, like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Beyond that, the S305 is a fine budget set with decent image quality and 1080p resolutions. Users give it 4.1 stars based on over 4,850 reviews.

