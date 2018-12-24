The Sennheiser Game Zero gaming headset is down to $129.95 on Amazon. That price is about $15 off what it was going for before Black Friday and the best price we've ever seen for this headset. The other versions of this headset are going for around $150 or more.

The Game Zero features a closed-back design with extra large double-layered leatherette memory foam ear pads for super long-term comfort. It's like wearing a pillow. The headset also comes with inter-changeable cables so you can switch between multiple platforms including PC, Mac, consoles like the Xbox or PlayStation, and even mobile devices with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The microphone has background noise-cancelling so you'll be able to communicate with professional audio quality. The headphones are also foldable so you can carry them with you. They come with a two-year warranty from Sennheiser. Users give the Game Zero 3.8 stars based on 704 reviews.

See on Amazon

