Woot has a number of refurbished Samsung smartphones on sale for today only. The promotion includes 2016's Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge with prices starting at $140, as well as the even more affordable Samsung Galaxy S6 at just $100. While there may be some cosmetic blemishes, all of the phones in the sale are fully functional, are unlocked, and come with a 90-day Woot warranty.

Both of the S7 devices feature a 12MP rear camera and 5MP front camera so you can capture a nice shot wherever you go. The S7 has a 5.1-inch display and the S7 edge is slightly larger with its 5.5-inch display that curves off at the, uh, edges. They also feature 32GB of storage with the ability to add a microSD card of up to 200GB for additional room. They both have 4GB RAM along with being compatible with Qi wireless chargers so you won't even have to plug your phone in to charge it anymore if you don't want to.

The battery on the $180 S7 edge is a bit bigger than the S7's, and that slightly larger edge display has a few extra software tricks. Other than that, these devices are basically the same, so it really comes down to your preference and whether you want to pay an extra $40 for the bigger version of this phone. We compared the two and recommended people go with the S7 over the S7 edge, unless they particularly want the extra battery life.

If you don't need or want all the bells and whistles, you could opt for the $100 Samsung Galaxy S6 and save even more. Don't forget to use your Amazon Prime membership to avoid Woot's $6 shipping fee.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.