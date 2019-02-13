Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is on sale for $39.99 at Amazon. That'll save you $20 off its regular price and bring the game down to its lowest price yet. This deal is a price-match of a sale at GameStop; you could buy it there, though its shipping starts at $6 unless your order total rises above $50. Even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, Amazon's offering free shipping on this item.

Over at Metacritic, this game received a high Metascore of 97 based on 98 critic reviews, noting universal acclaim.

