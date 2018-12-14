Parrot's Anafi 4K HDR Camera Quadcopter is down to $549.99 at Amazon today. This deal marks a return to its lowest price ever there; it regularly sells for up to $700 otherwise.

The Anafi's on-board camera is equipped with a f/2.4 wide-angle ASPH lens, 2.8x digital zoom, and HDR support, allowing for stunning 4K video, Full HD or 2.7K footage, along with 21 MP photos that you can view via your smartphone while the drone is in the air. It's capable of flying for up to 25 minutes on a single charge and has a compact, lightweight carbon frame that allows you to fold it up when not in use.

The coolest part about this drone however is that it can fly autonomously, meaning you won't need to have any piloting skills to capture spectacular footage. There's even a mode called Follow Me that will make the camera follow you wherever you go without needing a pilot on hand. There's also a feature that can help you locate the drone wherever it's at using your smartphone. A Parrot Skycontroller 3 folding remote control comes with the Anfai too.

To keep flying for longer, consider picking up the Anafi Smart Battery at Amazon for $100. That'll add an extra 25 minutes to its travel time.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.