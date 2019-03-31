The Netgear Orbi Pro AC3000 Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-pack typically sells for $500, but right now Amazon is selling it for $389.99. This deal brings the system down to its best price yet and beats the previous low by $10.

If you need strong, seamless, easy-to-use Wi-Fi, look no further. For work or for play, this system has you covered.

This tri-band system is designed with businesses in mind, though you could use it in your home if you were so inclined. It blankets a location in Wi-Fi, up to 5,000 square feet, and it's easy to use since it works with your existing Internet service. You can also separate traffic, like making one network for your employees and one network for guests. Each unit can handle up to 40 connections, meaning your speeds won't be compromised, even if you throw the party of the century.

