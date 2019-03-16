The start of spring is just a few days away, and that means the time for spring cleaning is coming too. If you're in need of some help around the house this year, Best Buy has a stellar deal on the Neato Botvac D4 Robot Vacuum that might be able to lend a hand at one of its best prices yet. Today only, you can pick it up for $299.99 and save $230 off its regular price at retailers like Amazon in the process. It's sold for around $460 on average and hasn't ever dropped below $380 there.

The coolest part about this robot vacuum is that it connects to an app on your smartphone or tablet, allowing you to control its actions or schedule a cleaning from anywhere in the world. With the app, you can even set up "no-go lines" to keep the vacuum out of certain areas of the home. Its built-in battery can last for up to 75 minutes of cleaning; when it gets low, the vacuum returns itself to its charger so you never have to worry about it going dead. Neato also sends regular software updates and new features to the vacuum to keep it up to date. Plus, if you have a device like the Echo Dot or the Google Home Hub which is also on sale today, you can begin voice controlling this robot vacuum by asking Alexa or the Google Assistant.

