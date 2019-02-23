Meross is offering Android Central readers an exclusive deal on its Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Light Switch at Amazon! Simply clip the coupon on its product page and enter promo code THRFTR35OFF during checkout to add it to your order for only $16.84. That'll save you $15 off its average cost there; it's fluctuated between $30 and $40 for the last couple of months.

This smart dimmer light can be installed in just 15 minutes, and once set up, you can begin controlling it and scheduling its usage all with the Meross app on your Android (or iOS) device. It's even capable of being voice controlled if you have a device such as the Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home Mini. Unlike its competitors, no hub is required to use it either.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.