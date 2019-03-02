Gaming can be expensive, but thankfully Newegg is currently offering $15 off Kingdom Hearts 3 when you enter promo code EMCTWTU48 during checkout. That'll bring it down to $45 from its regular price of $60. Shipping is free on the Xbox One version, though the PlayStation 4 version has a shipping cost starting at $2.99 unless you have Newegg Premier.

Before going into Kingdom Hearts 3, you'll want to play the games beforehand (that is, if you want to have any idea about what's going on). The Story So Far collection features every game you'll need to play prior to Kingdom Hearts 3, and there are way more than just two. Unfortunately, that collection is only available on PlayStation 4, but if you're an Xbox gamer, Kingdom Hearts 3 provides a good summary of what's happened up 'til then in a feature called the Memory Archives which unlocks early in the game. Those are essential if you're new to the series and can't play the other games.

For more on Kingdom Hearts 3, check out our Ultimate Guide for the game.

See at Newegg

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.