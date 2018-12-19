The Jabra Elite 45e Alexa-enabled Bluetooth earphones is down to $49.99 on Amazon. That's half off its regular price and even $20 better than previous sales.

These headphones have high-quality sound, a customizable equalizer you can access via the free Jabra app, a flexible neckband that remembers its shape, and up to eight hours of battery life. They are water and dust resistant. The advanced two-way microphone gives you superior wireless call performance with technology that will remove background noise so your voice is clear. With a one-touch voice button, you can issue voice commands to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.

