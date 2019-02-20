Woot is offering the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL in refurbished condition with up to $300 off. The devices are listed as Verizon Unlocked but, despite being made for Verizon, this is the US version of this phone and is compatible with major US carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. They all carry a 90-day Woot warranty. Brand new, the Pixel 3 would cost up to $799 and the XL version regularly sells for $100 more than that.

The Google Pixel 3 is down to $549.99 and in all three color options. It has a 5.5-inch OLED display, 64GB capacity, IP68 water resistance, USB-C port, and front-facing stereo speakers. It has a 12MP rear camera with some awesome camera smarts like Night Sight and Top Shot, plus dual selfie cams with wide-angle and portrait capabilities. The larger Pixel 3 XL carries the same hardware specs but features a larger 6.3-inch screen and bigger battery. It's $50 more at $599.99 in this sale.

If you're still unsure about whether to make the move to a Pixel 3 device just yet, take a look at our comprehensive review of the phones which rated them at 4.5 out of 5 stars and resulted in a 'The Best' award.

See at Woot

