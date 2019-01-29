Amazon has the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch by Huami available for $67.49, which gets you $15 off the normal price. This gadget has received an average of 3.9 stars based on its 1,614 customer reviews. Today's deal is one of the best we've ever seen, and the price is valid on all four color options: Cinnabar Red, Kokoda Green, Onyx Black, and White Cloud.

This budget-friendly smartwatch is the perfect option if you're trying to find a wearable without spending triple digits. It's lightweight and features an always-on display with a battery that lasts up to 30 days on a single 2.5-hour charge.

This fitness tracker has a robust array of abilities, ranging from heart rate monitoring and built-in GPS all the way to tracking steps, calories, sleep quality, and workout effectiveness. It'll also keep you updated on incoming push notifications, phone calls, emails, and text messages. Your purchase also includes a one-year warranty.

You might want to shield your device from scratches using a screen protector and customize the look with a new band or two.

Android Central gave the Amazfit Bip 4.5 out of 5 stars in our detailed review, so head there for an in-depth analysis.

